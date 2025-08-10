Jaxson Dart throws 29-yard TD pass to Lil’Jordan Humphrey in Giants’ preseason debut | Watch video

Jaxson Dart came into the limelight in the New York Giants’ preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday (August 9). The rookie quarterback threw his first NFL touchdown pass in the game.

The first-round pick showcased his potential with a 29-yard strike down the left sideline to wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, who battled through tight coverage to secure the score.

What happened during the game? Facing intense pressure from Bills defender TJ Sanders, Dart stood tall in the pocket, absorbing a hit just as he released the ball. His resilience was evident as he popped to his feet and excitedly slapped his offensive linemen to kick off the celebration.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey’s clutch performance Lil'Jordan Humphrey proved to be the perfect target for Dart’s milestone touchdown. The wide receiver showcased his athleticism by securing the 29-yard catch in tight coverage, solidifying his case for a spot on the Giants’ roster. He then celebrated with a dance, making it one of the highlights of the game.

This connection between Dart and Humphrey suggests a promising chemistry that could carry into the regular season.

Humphrey’s ability to make contested catches and find open space adds depth to the Giants’ receiving corps. His performance in this game highlights his potential to become a reliable playmaker alongside the rookie quarterback.

Jaxson Dart’s rhythm against Buffalo Bills backups Entering the game ahead of Jameis Winston to replace starter Russell Wilson, Dart found his rhythm against Buffalo’s backup defense. His second series was a stark improvement over his first, where the Giants managed only one first down before punting against the Bills’ starting defense.

Dart’s ability to settle in and lead a scoring drive under pressure highlights his potential to compete for a significant role in the Giants’ quarterback room.

Looking ahead to the regular season Jaxson Dart’s first NFL touchdown pass, combined with Lil’Jordan Humphrey’s catch, has Giants fans optimistic about the team’s future as they prepare for the 2025 regular season.