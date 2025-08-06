Jaycee Horn injury: Carolina Panthers' cornerback misses team's practice after car accident

Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers' star cornerback, was involved in a car accident on Wednesday morning at the intersection of Mint and Morehead Streets, as reported by a Panthers spokesman. Following evaluation by the Panthers’ medical staff, Horn missed the team's joint practice with the Cleveland Browns. However, he was present on the sideline.

Details about the car accident? The incident happened at the corner of Mint Street and Morehead Streets, in the heart of Uptown and not far from the practice fields, while Jaycee Horn was alone in his vehicle. Fortunately, no significant injuries were reported, and no one involved required transport by emergency medical personnel, according to the team’s statement.

This update brings relief to Panthers fans, as Horn’s health is a priority for a team looking to build on his standout 2024 season.

Jaycee Horn’s form Jaycee Horn, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, has emerged as one of the league’s important cornerbacks. Earlier this offseason, he signed a four-year, $100 million contract extension, with a potential value of up to $108 million. At the time, this deal made him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, though he was later surpassed by Derek Stingley Jr. and Sauce Gardner.

Horn earned his first Pro Bowl selection after recording 68 combined tackles, a career-high 13 passes defensed, one interception, and his first two career sacks. His coverage skills were exceptional, allowing just a 51% completion percentage as the nearest defender, ranking second among NFL players targeted at least 75 times in 2024.

Notably, over four seasons and 37 games, Horn has amassed 153 tackles, 26 passes defensed, and five interceptions.

Impact on the Carolina Panthers’ preseason preparations Jaycee Horn’s absence from Wednesday’s joint practice with the Cleveland Browns is likely a precautionary measure, but it highlights the team’s commitment to protecting their star player. With the Panthers set to open their preseason schedule against the Browns on Friday night, featuring a matchup against quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Horn’s status will be closely monitored.

The Panthers will be eager to see Horn continue with the strong momentum after a breakout 2024 campaign. His ability to lock down opposing receivers and contribute in multiple facets of the game makes him a significant part of Carolina’s defensive strategy.