Jaylen Brown undergoes knee surgery, eyes recovery before Celtics’ training camp

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics' star player underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Wednesday. The procedure aimed at addressing lingering issues from the 2024-25 season. The Celtics confirmed the surgery focused on cleaning out the knee to ensure its optimal function. The team expressed confidence that Brown will be ready for the upcoming training camp. They further stated that he is expected to participate "without limitation."

Playing through pain There were reports earlier that revealed that Brown played the final month of the regular season and the entire postseason with a partially torn right meniscus. Irrespective of the injury, Brown showcased resilience with an average of 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game in his ninth NBA season.

Brown's ability to perform at an elite level while managing discomfort highlighted his crucial role for the Celtics, particularly during their playoff run. Brown’s toughness and commitment were pivotal, earning him the 2024 NBA Finals MVP award.

Stepping up during Tatum’s absence With teammate Jayson Tatum sidelined for most of the 2025-26 season due to a ruptured Achilles tendon, Jaylen Brown's role becomes even more significant. Tatum’s injury, which ended the Celtics’ chance to repeat as NBA champions, places immense pressure on Brown to lead the team. As a four-time All-Star, Brown's full recovery is important for Boston’s aspirations. The Celtics will be dependent on his scoring, playmaking, and leadership.