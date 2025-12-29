Jaylen Waddle rib injury: Miami Dolphins star WR exits vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFL Week 17 clash

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle suffered a rib injury early in the team's Week 17 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday (December 28). It cast a doubt on his availability for the remainder of the game and potentially the season.

Injury details Jaylen Waddle went down on the Dolphins' first offensive drive after a 7-yard end-around run. He immediately grabbed his right rib cage and headed to the locker room for evaluation. The team quickly ruled him questionable to return with a rib injury. At the time of his exit, Waddle had one carry for 7 yards but no receptions.

This blow comes as Waddle was just 90 yards away from reaching 1,000 receiving yards for the fourth time in his six-year career. Through 16 games in 2025, he had amassed 910 yards and six touchdowns on 64 catches, stepping up as the primary target following Tyreek Hill's season-ending knee injury earlier in the year.

Impact on Miami Dolphins' offense Without Jaylen Waddle, Miami's passing attack shifted to lesser-known options. The team leaned on tight ends Darren Waller, Julian Hill, and Greg Dulcich, along with receivers like Malik Washington, Tahj Washington, Cedrick Wilson Jr, and Theo Wease Jr.

Rookie undrafted free agent Theo Wease Jr, elevated from the practice squad for his third game, provided a bright spot by hauling in a 32-yard touchdown from fellow rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers in the first quarter. That connection marked the first NFL scores for both players.

Potential season-ending concern Rib injuries can be particularly painful for receivers, who need deep breaths and quick movements. If diagnostics reveal broken ribs, Waddle's season could end prematurely. Playing through such an injury often requires a protective flak jacket, and healing typically takes at least a month. With only the season finale against the New England Patriots remaining, time is short.

This marks the second major receiver loss for Miami in 2025. Tyreek Hill, a four-time All-Pro, suffered a gruesome left knee injury in late September against the New York Jets and landed on injured reserve. Return specialist Dee Eskridge was also inactive for this game due to a toe injury.

Broader Context for Miami Dolphins The Miami Dolphins, already out of playoff contention, were playing spoiler against a Buccaneers team fighting for positioning. Rookie QB Quinn Ewers continued to gain valuable experience in his second start.