Jaylen Waddle trade: Miami Dolphins send Pro Bowl receiver to Denver Broncos for draft picks

Denver  Broncos gain a strong playmaker who can stretch defenses vertically and create after the catch. Miami Dolphins, meanwhile, trade a high-profile skill player for valuable draft assets that could be used to address multiple roster needs.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated17 Mar 2026, 09:19 PM IST
Jaylen Waddle trade
Jaylen Waddle trade(Getty Images via AFP)

The Denver Broncos have acquired star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a package headlined by a first-round draft pick. The significant move signals shifting priorities for both franchises.

The trade, finalized on Tuesday (March 17), and pending a physical, sees Denver send its No. 30 overall selection in the upcoming NFL Draft to Miami, along with the 30th pick in both the third and fourth rounds. In return, the Broncos receive Waddle plus a fourth-round selection (11th in the round) from the Dolphins.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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