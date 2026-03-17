Jaylen Waddle trade: Miami Dolphins send Pro Bowl receiver to Denver Broncos for draft picks

The Denver Broncos have acquired star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a package headlined by a first-round draft pick. The significant move signals shifting priorities for both franchises.

The trade, finalized on Tuesday (March 17), and pending a physical, sees Denver send its No. 30 overall selection in the upcoming NFL Draft to Miami, along with the 30th pick in both the third and fourth rounds. In return, the Broncos receive Waddle plus a fourth-round selection (11th in the round) from the Dolphins.