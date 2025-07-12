Jeff Skinner signs one-year, $3 million contract with San Jose Sharks for 2025-26 NHL season

Jeff Skinner, veteran forward signed a one-year contract with San Jose Sharks, the team announced on Friday (July 11). The deal is worth $3 million and marks a new chapter for Skinner, who spent the 2024-25 season with the Edmonton Oilers. The 33-year-old brings experience and scoring prowess to a young Sharks roster looking to rebuild and compete in the upcoming NHL season.

Jeff Skinner's NHL Career Selected seventh overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2010 NHL Draft, Jeff Skinner has had a remarkable career. He amassed 699 points (373 goals, 326 assists) in 1,078 regular-season games across stints with the Hurricanes, Buffalo Sabres, and Oilers.

His career highlights include winning the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year in 2010-11 when he recorded 63 points (31 goals, 32 assists) as an 18-year-old. Since the start of the 2000-01 season, Skinner is just one of five players to achieve 30 goals and 30 assists in their rookie campaign.

Jeff Skinner had his best season in 2018-19 with the Buffalo Sabres, scoring 40 goals. He has hit 30 goals in six different seasons. Though injuries slowed him early on with Buffalo, he made a brilliant comeback with back with back-to-back 30-goal seasons. Last offseason, the Sabres bought out the final three years of his eight-year, $72 million contract.

Advantage for the San Jose Sharks Jeff Skinner’s addition to the Sharks provides a veteran presence for a roster featuring talented youngsters like Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and potentially 2025 No. 2 overall pick Michael Misa.

The Sharks hope Skinner can slot into their top-six forward group, potentially alongside Misa on the second line if the young center makes the NHL roster.

A challenging stint in Edmonton Skinner’s time with the Oilers in 2024-25 saw him sign a one-year, $3 million deal, hoping to complement stars like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. However, after starting the season on Draisaitl’s wing, Skinner’s role diminished, moving to the fourth line. He finished with 29 points (16 goals, 13 assists) in 72 games and appeared in five playoff games, recording two points (one goal, one assist) during Edmonton’s run to the Stanley Cup Final.

What is next? Jeff Skinner’s move to San Jose offers a fresh start to him. With his milestone 1,000th NHL game behind him, reached on April 2, 2024, with Buffalo, and a proven track record as a two-time NHL All-Star, Skinner remains a great scorer. His international experience, including a silver medal with Canada at the 2017 IIHF World Championship, adds to his credentials.