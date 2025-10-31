Jemimah Rodrigues’s net worth: Batter who powered India to Women’s ODI World Cup final

India’s women’s cricket team has found a dependable match-winner in Jemimah Rodrigues. Born in Mumbai’s Bhandup and trained on local grounds long before the spotlight found her, Rodrigues has evolved into a key middle-order batter for India and a regular face in top franchise leagues. As fans celebrate her cricketing journey, here’s a look at her background, family, education, and achievements — the full story behind the player India is betting on.

Who is Jemimah Rodrigues? Jemimah Rodrigues is a right-hand batter and part-time off-spin bowler representing India across all formats — ODIs, T20Is, and Tests. Born on 5 September 2000 in Mumbai, she made her international debut in 2018, featuring in both white-ball formats that year. Her early rise was fueled by consistent performances in junior-level cricket, including a rare double-century in domestic cricket, which put her on the national radar.

Where did she come from? Rodrigues grew up in Bhandup, Mumbai, in a Mangalorean-Christian family deeply rooted in sports. Her father, Ivan Rodrigues, a junior cricket coach, played a pivotal role in introducing her to the game and nurturing her skills. She studied at St Joseph's Convent High School and later pursued higher studies at Rizvi College of Arts, Science & Commerce.

Interestingly, Jemimah’s athleticism wasn’t confined to cricket — she also represented Maharashtra in junior hockey, showcasing her natural sporting versatility and drive from an early age.

Also Read | Jemimah Rodrigues breaks down not once but twice after historic win

How did Jemimah’s cricket journey unfold? Rodrigues’ breakthrough moment came in 2017, when she scored an unbeaten 202 in a U-19 one-day match against Saurashtra — making her only the second Indian woman to achieve a double century in domestic cricket.

Her international debut followed soon after:

T20I debut: 13 February 2018 vs South Africa

ODI debut: 12 March 2018 vs Australia

Test debut: December 2023 vs England

She now features in leading global leagues, including:

Delhi Capitals Women (WPL)

Melbourne Renegades Women (WBBL)

Other overseas T20 leagues as part of India’s emerging global cricket talent

Rodrigues’ consistency and temperament under pressure have cemented her place as one of India’s most reliable middle-order batters.

What are Jemimah Rodrigues’ key milestones? Entered Maharashtra U-19 team at age 12½

Scored 202 in U-19 cricket (2017)

Made international debut in 2018 (T20I and ODI)

Earned Test cap in 2023

Bought by Delhi Capitals for ₹2.20 crore at the inaugural WPL auction

Recognized as India’s clutch middle-order batter heading into the 2025 World Cup season

Also Read | For Jemimah Rodrigues, cricket is all about hard work at the nets

Who makes up Jemimah Rodrigues’ family? Jemimah belongs to a close-knit family of five:

Father: Ivan Rodrigues – coach and mentor

Mother: Lavita Rodrigues

Brothers: Enoch and Eli

What is Jemimah Rodrigues’ net worth? As of 2025, Jemimah Rodrigues’ estimated net worth is around ₹10 crore. Her earnings come from:

BCCI central contract

WPL and overseas league salaries