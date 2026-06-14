Jennifer Lopez celebrates New York Knicks historic NBA championship win after 53 years

Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): Jennifer Lopez has joined the celebrations following the New York Knicks' historic NBA Championship victory, sharing an emotional message honouring the team and the city she proudly calls home.

The Bronx-born superstar took to Instagram after the Knicks secured their first NBA title since 1973, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday (local time).

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Reflecting on her long-standing connection with the franchise, Lopez recalled watching some of the team's most iconic players during a previous championship push.

"I remember the last time the Knicks were making a run for the championship and rushing home every game day from the set to watch Ewing, Starks and Oakley make a hell of a run," she wrote.

Lopez described the championship as a moment that extends beyond basketball, calling it a source of pride and inspiration for New York City.

"We have all been waiting patiently for this day for years," she wrote, adding, "Thank you for uniting our city again...for uniting the world. You restored faith, hope and belief in that there's nothing we can't do!! Hard work, goodness and teamwork pays off! You set the city on fire!!"

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Signing off her post with "Love, Jenny," the singer and actress reaffirmed her loyalty to her hometown and the franchise.

"Proud to be from the block!! You already know. Knicks forever," she added in her note.

The Knicks completed a remarkable championship run by closing out the best-of-seven NBA Finals series 4-1 against the Spurs.

Entering Game 5 with a 3-1 series lead, New York overcame another deficit to secure the title.

Jalen Brunson delivered a standout performance with a game-high 45 points, leading the Knicks to victory and setting a new franchise record for points scored in an NBA Finals game.

The mark surpassed the previous record of 38 points set by Knicks legend Willis Reed in 1970.

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San Antonio appeared in control early, building a double-digit lead in the first quarter and extending the advantage to 16 points in the second. Victor Wembanyama anchored the Spurs' defence with five first-half blocks as New York struggled offensively, missing 16 of its first 18 field-goal attempts.

However, the Knicks rallied with a 22-9 run late in the second quarter to cut the deficit before halftime. Brunson then took over in the final period, scoring 13 consecutive points and helping New York claim its first lead of the game with 3:40 remaining.

Once in front, the Knicks held firm to complete yet another comeback victory. Remarkably, New York rallied from double-digit deficits in all four of its wins during the Finals series.

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Mikal Bridges contributed 14 points, while Josh Hart added 13. For the Spurs, rookie Dylan Harper scored 25 points, while Wembanyama finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.

The championship capped a dominant postseason campaign for New York, which lost only three games throughout the playoffs and ended a 53-year wait to reclaim the NBA crown. (ANI)