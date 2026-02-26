Jermaine Johnson trade: Jets send edge rusher to Titans for T'Vondre Sweat in blockbuster deal

The NFL offseason kicked off with a surprising player swap as the New York Jets agreed to trade edge rusher Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat. This rare February deal marked an early shakeup ahead of the new league year starting March 11.

Robert Saleh reunites with former first-round pick For the Tennessee Titans, the acquisition brings back a familiar face under new head coach Robert Saleh. Jermaine Johnson, selected No. 26 overall by the Jets in 2022 during Saleh's tenure in New York, had his best season in 2023 with 7.5 sacks and a Pro Bowl nod. Across four years with the Jets, he amassed 13.0 sacks in 47 games, though injuries, including a torn Achilles in 2024, limited his output to 3.0 sacks in 14 games last season.

Now 27, Johnson joins a Titans defense featuring star DT Jeffery Simmons, aiming to boost pass-rush production. The move fits Saleh's scheme, where Johnson thrived earlier in his career.

New York Jets add size and youth to defensive line New York Jets gain a massive run-stuffer in T'Vondre Sweat, the 6-foot-4, 366-pound former second-round pick (No. 38 overall) by the Titans in 2024. In two seasons, Sweat posted three sacks but excelled against the run, earning high marks from Pro Football Focus as one of the league's top run defenders in 2025. His ability to demand double-teams should strengthen the interior for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's unit, which struggled to stop the ground game previously.

At 24 and still on his rookie deal, Sweat provides cost-controlled talent and long-term upside as the Jets reshape their front.

Strategic moves for both teams This one-for-one trade highlights different priorities. Tennessee trades away Sweat to acquire proven edge-rush experience, potentially freeing cap space for other additions along the line.

The Jets, saving $13.4 million by moving Johnson, gain flexibility and beef up the middle, possibly setting up a high draft pick for another edge rusher.

As the league year approaches, this early blockbuster signals more activity is coming. Both teams appear committed to building stronger defenses for the 2026 season.

FAQs 1. What players were involved in the trade, and which teams got whom? The New York Jets traded edge rusher Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat.

2. Why is this trade notable for the Titans and Robert Saleh? It reunites Jermaine Johnson with head coach Robert Saleh, who originally drafted him (No. 26 overall) for the Jets in 2022 during Saleh's time as New York's coach.