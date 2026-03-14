Jerome Ford signing one-year deal with Washington Commanders; former Browns RB to bolster backfield depth

The Washington Commanders have added experienced depth to their running back room, agreeing to terms with free agent Jerome Ford on a one-year contract. The move brings the 26-year-old talent from the Cleveland Browns to the NFC East after four seasons in Cleveland.

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Ford, originally a fifth-round pick out of Cincinnati in the 2022 NFL Draft, spent his entire pro career with the Browns. He stepped up significantly in 2023 when starter Nick Chubb suffered a major injury, showcasing his explosiveness and receiving skills. Over his tenure, Ford accumulated production, including a career-high in rushing yards during his breakout campaign. In recent seasons, he provided reliable backup work, averaging strong yards per carry in limited opportunities while contributing as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.

Jerome Ford's form During his time in Cleveland, Ford totalled 1,463 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns. He caught an additional 107 passes out of the backfield for 647 yards and five touchdowns. His career-highs came in 2023, a year where Ford replaced an injured Nick Chubb and racked up over 1,000 total yards and nine touchdowns.

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Washington Commanders strategy The Washington Commanders continue to reshape their backfield this offseason, prioritizing versatility and competition. Ford’s athletic profile, 5'10", 210 pounds, with speed and reliable hands, fits perfectly in schemes that demand more from running backs in the passing game. He offers a mix of early-down power, change-of-pace speed, and third-down reliability, providing insurance and depth behind the current starters.

The one-year deal is a low-risk, high-upside addition for the Commanders. It allows them to inject veteran experience without long-term salary commitments while giving Ford a platform to showcase his skills in a new system.

Options for Cleveland Browns to fill void The Cleveland Browns must reshape their running back room after Jerome Ford's departure in free agency following the 2025 season. Ford thrived as the team's dedicated passing-down back, providing reliable receiving skills and strong pass protection. Now, the Browns will rely on 2025 draft picks Dylan Sampson and Quinshon Judkins, both of whom showed promise as rookies but still need significant work on their unpolished pass-blocking technique to become trustworthy third-down options.

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Cleveland can either commit to developing Sampson or Judkins into more complete backs capable of staying on the field in obvious passing situations, or they can add a specialized third-down specialist through free agency or the draft. Veteran free agents like Austin Ekeler (proven pass-catcher and blocker), Dare Ogunbowale (dependable in protection), and Antonio Gibson (versatile with receiving upside) remain available.

Looking ahead As offseason workouts and training camp approach, expect Jerome Ford to push for snaps immediately. His energy and production could energize the Commanders’ running game and add excitement for fans in the DMV area.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.