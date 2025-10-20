Jesús Montero, former Yankees and Mariners catcher, passes away at 35 in tragic accident

Jesús Montero, a former Major League Baseball (MLB) catcher known for his offensive prowess, passed away at the age of 35, the New York Yankees confirmed on Sunday. The tragic news comes following a motor vehicle accident in Montero’s native Venezuela, as reported by local media.

Jesús Montero's baseball journey Jesús Montero emerged as one of baseball’s most promising talents in the late 2000s and early 2010s, lauded for his exceptional offensive capabilities. Baseball America consistently ranked him among the top six prospects in the sport from 2010 to 2012.

Montero made his MLB debut with the New York Yankees in 2011, where he showcased his potential in limited action. Across 18 games and 61 at-bats, he posted an impressive .328/.406/.590 batting line, hinting at the offensive firepower he could bring to the majors.

Trade to Seattle and MLB tenure In a significant trade that reshaped his career, Montero was sent to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for pitcher Michael Pineda and others in a blockbuster four-player deal.

During his time with the Mariners, Montero played in 226 games, accumulating nearly 800 plate appearances. He recorded a .247/.285/.383 batting line, with 24 home runs and 92 RBIs, resulting in an 88 OPS+. While his performance showed flashes of brilliance, Montero faced challenges. His final MLB appearance came in October 2015.

MLB mourns loss of Montero

Post-MLB career and continued play Following his tenure with the Mariners, Montero was claimed off waivers by the Toronto Blue Jays in March 2016 but did not return to the majors. He later joined the Baltimore Orioles’ minor league system in 2017, though he did not reach the big leagues again. Montero remained active in professional baseball, competing in the Venezuelan Winter League through the 2020-21 season, where he continued to be a respected figure in his home country.

