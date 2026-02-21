Jessica Pegula claims Dubai title with straight-sets win over Elina Svitolina

Jessica Pegula claimed her maiden WTA 1000 crown at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Saturday (February 21), overpowering Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-4 in a commanding final display. The world No. 5 American delivered a polished performance on the hard courts, securing her 11th career title and extending her strong start to the 2026 season.
The No. 4 seed showcased resilience throughout the week. In Friday's semifinals, she faced a tough test against Amanda Anisimova. Trailing a set and a break early, Pegula mounted a strong comeback to win 1-6, 6-4, 6-3, extending her perfect 5-0 head-to-head record against Anisimova. That victory set up a final clash with Elina Svitolina, who had battled past Coco Gauff in a marathon three-hour semifinal.
On Saturday, Jessica Pegula took control from the outset against the seventh-seeded Ukrainian. She dominated the first set 6-2, breaking serve efficiently and keeping errors low. In the second set, Pegula stayed composed, securing a crucial break in the fifth game before closing out the match 6-4. The entire final lasted just 1 hour and 12 minutes.
This triumph marked Pegula's first Dubai title and made her only the third American woman to win the prestigious event, joining legends Lindsay Davenport and three-time champion Venus Williams.
At 31, Jessica Pegula has now claimed four WTA 1000 crowns, adding Dubai to previous victories in Guadalajara (2022), Montreal (2023), and Toronto (2024).
Jessica Pegula's run ended a streak of seven straight semifinals without a title. Her consistency has been remarkable, starting 2026 with a strong 13-2 record, but this victory in the desert provided the missing piece. She handed Elina Svitolina her first loss in a WTA 1000 final, while also snapping her own three-match losing streak in such championship matches.
The American's game plan worked perfectly, strong baseline play, precise serving, and mental toughness when it mattered. Svitolina, appearing fatigued after the thrilling semifinal, struggled to find rhythm against Pegula's steady pressure.