Jessica Pegula stuns Aryna Sabalenka; sets up all-American Wuhan Open final

Jessica Pegula pulled off a stunning upset at the Dongfeng · Voyah Wuhan Open, ending Aryna Sabalenka’s 20-match winning streak in a thrilling 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(2) semifinal victory on Saturday. The 2-hour, 19-minute battle showcased Pegula’s brilliance and set up an exciting all-American final against Coco Gauff. Pegula is now chasing her fourth WTA 1000 title and her first of 2025. A

Jessica Pegula's strong comeback Jessica Pegula faced a tough challenge against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who dominated the first set 6-2 with her powerful game. But Pegula fought back. She won the second set 6-4 and staged a dramatic comeback in the third.

Down 5-2, Pegula rallied to win four straight games, earning two match points at 6-5. Sabalenka saved both in a tense five-deuce game, forcing a tiebreak. Pegula stayed calm, winning 7-6(2) to secure her third career win over Sabalenka.

This victory was huge for Pegula. She had never beaten a Top 10 player after losing the first set, going 0-29 in those matches before this win.

What were the key moments and stats? Jessica Pegula’s win was packed with impressive feats. She broke Aryna Sabalenka’s serve seven times, including three in the final set, making it one of the toughest serving days for Sabalenka this season.

Only Coco Gauff, who broke Sabalenka nine times in the Roland Garros final, has done better. Pegula also ended Sabalenka’s 19-match tiebreak winning streak, which dated back to February.

Despite serving four double faults in the crucial 12th game of the third set, including one on her first match point, Pegula regrouped in the tiebreak to seal the victory. Her performance in Wuhan adds to her strong Asian swing, where she has won six of seven three-set matches.

Details about the upcoming the All-American final Jessica Pegula’s win sets up a blockbuster final against No. 3 seed Coco Gauff. This will be the fourth all-American WTA final of 2025, the most since 2003. Pegula, aiming for her fourth singles title this year, faces a tough test against Gauff’s speed and defensive skills.

