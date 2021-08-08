Springsteen is not the first equestrian competitor with famous parents to compete at the Olympics
Jessica Springsteen, daughter of American rock legend Bruce Springsteen, won equestrian jumping team silver with the United States at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday for her first Games medal.
The 29-year-old, who fell short in qualifying for the individual jumping final on her horse Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, pocketed silver as the US finished behind Sweden in a jump-off in the team final. Belgium won bronze.