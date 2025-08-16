Jhoan Duran injury update: Philadelphia Phillies’ closer dodges major setback after scary line drive incident

Jhoan Duran, star closer of the Philadelphia Phillies, was struck by a 94 mph line drive during a 6-2 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday (August 15). While the incident sent a wave of concern through the team and its fans, initial tests have brought encouraging news.

What happened during the game? In the ninth inning of the game, Jhoan Duran entered in a non-save situation, pitching with a four-run lead. Facing Nationals’ hitter Paul DeJong, Duran was struck by a sharp grounder that bounced at his right ankle.

The ball, clocked at 94.1 mph, left Duran in visible pain as he limped and struggled to put weight on his leg. After a prolonged visit from the Phillies’ training staff, he was carted off the field.

“He ran like a shot to retrieve the ball, and then once he got there, I think the adrenaline wore off and the pain set in,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said.

Despite the initial scare, Thomson noted that Duran felt better before the cart arrived, even suggesting he could walk to the dugout. However, with a long staircase to the clubhouse at Nationals Park, the team opted for caution, using the bullpen cart to transport the 240-pound pitcher.

Encouraging initial results The Phillies provided a positive update after the game, announcing that X-rays on Duran’s ankle came back negative, ruling out fractures or significant structural damage. Notably, Duran was able to walk out of the X-ray room under his own power. However, the team plans to conduct further evaluations on Saturday to assess any lingering issues, such as soft tissue damage or bruising. His availability for Saturday’s game against the Nationals remains uncertain.

Jhoan Duran’s impact on the Philadelphia Phillies’ bullpen Since being acquired from the Minnesota Twins at the July 30 trade deadline, Jhoan Duran has been a game-changer for the Phillies’ bullpen. The 27-year-old right-hander, known for his triple-digit fastball and cutter, has been remarkable in Philadelphia, converting all four save opportunities without allowing a run in four innings.

His 1.86 ERA and 20 saves across the 2025 season highlight his value as one of baseball’s premier closers. The Phillies traded top prospects Mick Abel and Eduardo Tait to secure Duran, a move that has already paid dividends as they aim for a deep postseason run.

What’s next for Jhoan Duran and the Philadelphia Phillies? While the negative X-rays are a sigh of relief, the Phillies are taking a cautious approach with their closer. Further tests will determine whether Duran can return to the team quickly or if he will need time to recover from potential swelling or bruising.