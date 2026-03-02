Jim Hiller fired by Los Angeles Kings; DJ Smith takes over as interim head coach

The Los Angeles Kings made a major coaching change on Sunday, firing head coach Jim Hiller after nearly two seasons. The team also promoted associate head coach DJ Smith to be the interim head coach for the rest of the 2025-26 NHL season. Notably, Kings player development coach Matt Greene will join Smith as an assistant coach. The move came as the team struggled to stay in playoff contention in the competitive Pacific Division.

Struggles prompt bold decision The Los Angeles Kings have endured a tough stretch, highlighted by a five-game losing streak in February that only ended with a 2-0 shutout win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. The team was outscored 14-5 in two heavy losses right after the Olympic break, even after acquiring star winger Artemi Panarin in a trade to boost their offense. As of Sunday, Los Angeles sat fifth in the Pacific Division, three points outside a Western Conference Wild Card spot.

Injuries have compounded the issues. Forward Kevin Fiala is sidelined for the season with a severe left leg injury suffered at the Olympics while representing Switzerland. Forward Andrei Kuzmenko is week-to-week following meniscus surgery. These setbacks have tested the roster's depth during a critical push toward the playoffs.

The decision marked the first major coaching shakeup under general manager Ken Holland, who is in his first season with the Kings. Holland, a Hall of Famer known for building Detroit's dynasty, had retained Jim Hiller when he took over last May.

Ken Holland's statement on the change "I want to thank Jim Hiller for his dedication, professionalism, and the commitment he showed to our players and our team every day. He is a respected coach and person, and we appreciate the work he's done behind our bench," Holland said in a statement.

“At this point in the season, we believe a change in leadership is necessary to give our group the best opportunity to reach its potential and compete at the level we expect. These decisions are never made lightly, but our responsibility is to position this team for success now and moving forward.”

Jim Hiller, 56, originally took over as interim coach in February 2024 after Todd McLellan was fired midseason. He later signed a multi-year deal. Despite guiding the Kings to four straight playoff appearances, the team has repeatedly fallen in the first round to the Edmonton Oilers.

Past playoff heartbreaks Criticism of Jim Hiller peaked during last year's playoffs. The Kings blew a 2-0 series lead and lost four straight games, exiting early. That pattern of first-round exits, since their last Stanley Cup in 2014, had fuelled frustration.

New leadership under DJ Smith DJ Smith, 48, steps in as interim head coach. He previously led the Ottawa Senators for parts of five seasons (2019-2024) before joining the Kings as an assistant.

The timing is pivotal as the Kings aim to maximize captain Anze Kopitar's farewell season. The 38-year-old center announced his retirement plans in September, adding urgency to turn things around.