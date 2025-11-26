Jim Mora named Colorado State Rams head coach after UConn Huskies' departure

Colorado State Rams have hired UConn’s Jim Mora as their new head football coach, UConn Huskies athletic director David Benedict confirmed on Wednesday after Mora personally informed him of the decision. This marks the end of one of college football’s most successful rebuilding projects in Storrs and kick-starts a new era in Fort Collins.

UConn athletic director's statement on Jim Mora’s exit In a heartfelt release, David Benedict praised Mora’s transformative impact.

“Jim Mora informed me late last night that he has accepted the head coaching position at Colorado State," he informed.

"We are grateful for Coach Mora’s contributions to UConn over the past four seasons. He took on the challenge of rebuilding our football program and delivered results that exceeded expectations. Under his leadership, the Huskies won 27 games and achieved bowl eligibility in three of his four seasons, including back-to-back nine-win seasons for the first time in program history," he added.

"Coach Mora brought energy and a winning culture back to UConn football and put our program back on the national stage. We thank Jim for his dedication to our student-athletes and wish him, his wife Kathy, and his family the best at Colorado State,” he expressed.

Benedict also announced that offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis will serve as interim head coach, and a national search for Mora’s permanent successor will begin immediately.

Colorado State Rams' strategy for hiring Jim Mora The 64-year-old Jim Mora leaves UConn with a 34-18 record, three bowl trips, and the program’s first back-to-back nine-win seasons since the early 1990s. His 2025 team finished 9-3, going undefeated in regulation and knocking off ACC opponents Duke and Boston College.

At Colorado State, Mora will inherit a program entering the rebuilt Pac-12 in 2026 with top-tier Group of 5 resources, a $250 million on-campus stadium, and an athletic department openly targeting College Football Playoff contention under new AD John Weber.

Mora’s career includes six years at UCLA (46-30, four bowl trips), two NFL head coaching stops (Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks), and nearly two decades of pro coordinator experience. It is expected to give the Rams instant credibility on the recruiting trail and in a conference desperate for stability.