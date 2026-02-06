Jim Schwartz resigns as Browns defensive coordinator after missing out on head coaching role

Jim Schwartz, Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator has resigned from his position following the team's decision to hire Todd Monken as head coach, marking a significant shakeup in the organization's coaching staff.

The Browns officially announced the move on Friday, (February 6), confirming that Schwartz submitted his resignation letter the previous day. The veteran coach, who had been with the team since 2023, was a finalist for the head coaching vacancy but was ultimately passed over in favour of Monken, the former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator.