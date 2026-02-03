Subscribe

JioStar likely to sue PCB after Pakistan govt's directive to boycott IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 clash: Report

According to former ICC and PCB communications head Sami-ul-Hasan Burney, one India vs Pakistan match generates USD 250 million (over 2200 crore) in revenue. In contrast, PCB's annual revenue is USD 35.5 million.

Koushik Paul
Updated3 Feb 2026, 08:33 PM IST
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi (C) and Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson.
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi (C) and Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson. (AP)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to face a lawsuit from the T20 World Cup 2026 broadcasters JioStar if they boycott the high-profile clash against India in Colombo on February 15. On Sunday, the Government of Pakistan released a statement, allowing the national team to compete in the T20 World Cup 2026 but instructed not to play against India.

Following the statement from the Pakistan government, the International Cricket Council (ICC) warned Pakistan against the boycott, stating long-term consequences. However, the PCB is yet to formally write to the ICC with specified reasons.

According to PTI report, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi sought inputs from the board's legal experts before meeting PM Shehbaz Sharif on the issue last week. The decision by the Pakistan government was announced following a meeting between Sharif and Naqvi. Its certain to stay, the PCB are bracing up for some serious consequences.

"If Pakistan doesn't relent and play against India, not only will they face financial penalties, perhaps a lawsuit from broadcasters but also any efforts to go to the ICC Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) are likely to fail," the news agency quoted a PCB source as saying.

PCB to face problems regardless of govt's directive

Another PCB source opined, "The PCB might face problems regardless of their government directive to not play India as they are playing all their matches at a neutral venue (Sri Lanka) as per their wishes and not in India." For the unknown, ICC's DRC is an internal committee that doesn't hear decisions against its own board.

"Secondly, while the Indian government has not given permission to its team to play in Pakistan, it has not stopped them from playing against Pakistan at neutral venues in Asia Cup or ICC events even after the May conflict," the board source, who tracks Naqvi closely, added.

What will be PCB's loss if boycott happens?

The PTI report stated that there is a possibility of the ICC withholding the entire annual revenue share of Pakistan if they boycott the India vs Pakistan clash and pay the broadcasters from that purse. A former ICC and PCB communications head, Sami-ul-Hasan Burney told PTI that one India vs Pakistan match generates USD 250 million (over 2200 crore) in revenue. In contrast, PCB's annual revenue is USD 35.5 million.

"When the ICC signed its four year deal with the broadcaster for all ICC events, the contract included Pakistan and India matches based on which the broadcaster made the payments to the ICC," the source explained. “So the broadcaster will be within its rights to take the PCB and ICC to court over a major breach of the contract.”

 
 
