Jitesh Sharma lavishes praise for Dinesh Karthik ahead of RCB vs RR, ’Pulled me out of my comfort zone’

Jitesh Sharma, wicket-keeper batter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has praised the team's mentor Dinesh Karthik, ahead of their match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on the 24th of April, Thursday. Jitesh highlighted being taken out of his comfort zone by Karthik and feeling settled in the team due to him.

Jitesh Sharma on matching wavelength with Dinesh Karthik "I think I’ve finally found someone I can truly work with, someone I can learn from, someone who matches my wavelength, and I match his," Jitesh expressed his happiness on JioHostar.

Jitesh Sharma's IPL journey Jitesh Sharma made his IPL debut with the Punjab Kings franchise in 2022. He was included in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team for ₹11 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. In 48 matches that Jitesh played he has amassed 831 runs with the highest score of 49*.

Matches played: 48

Runs scored: 831

Highest Score: 49*

Average: 23.08

Strike Rate: 149.73

4s/6s: 61/52

Catches: 34

Stumpings: 5

Jitesh on feeling settled in "DK is one of the biggest reasons I feel settled. He has played the same role for the Indian team and in the IPL too. I’m very comfortable talking to him. He understands my feelings and my game, and I understand what he’s trying to convey," Jitesh said.

"Earlier, I never had this kind of conversation with anyone because not many have succeeded while batting at number 6. And those who have usually played for teams like the Chennai Super Kings or other big franchises. But now, I get to interact with Dinesh Karthik daily. Being a wicketkeeper-batter himself, he understands me, and I understand what he expects. I’ve got more freedom here," he added.

Jitesh Sharma's performance in IPL 2025 In the eight matches played and 72 balls faced so far, Jitesh has amassed 101 runs including seven boundaries and nine sixes. His average is 25.25 and strike rate is 140.28. The wicket-keeper batter has taken nine catches to dismiss opponent batters.