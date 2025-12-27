JJ Bleday signs deal with Cincinnati Reds; all you need to know

The Cincinnati Reds have added depth to their outfield by signing former Athletics outfielder JJ Bleday to a major league contract. The move will provide the Reds with a left-handed hitter who will bring proven power potential and years of team control.

Signing details and background JJ Bleday, represented by Excel Sports Management, became a free agent after the Athletics non-tendered him following a designation for assignment in November.

The 28-year-old outfielder will offer the Cincinnati Reds three years of control through arbitration, plus a remaining minor league option. This flexibility allows the Reds to develop him further in Triple-A if needed, making it a low-risk addition for a team seeking offensive upside.

