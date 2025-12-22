JJ McCarthy ruled out with right-hand injury in Vikings' NFL Week 16 clash against Giants

The injury woes continue for Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy, as he was ruled out for the remainder of the team's NFL Week 16 game against the New York Giants due to a right-hand injury. He suffered the setback late in the first half, forcing rookie backup Max Brosmer to step in.

McCarthy, who missed his entire 2024 rookie season with a knee injury, has faced a challenging 2025 campaign. Earlier this year, he sat out with a high ankle sprain and another due to concussion protocol. Sunday's injury adds to the growing list, raising concerns.

How the injury happened The pivotal moment came with just seconds left in the second quarter. Giants edge rusher Brian Burns came unblocked off the edge and delivered a crushing hit on McCarthy during a sack attempt. The quarterback fumbled the ball, which Giants safety Tyler Nubin scooped up and returned for a touchdown, narrowing Minnesota's lead.

McCarthy stayed down briefly before heading to the locker room early. Sideline cameras captured him wincing in pain as trainers examined his right hand, his throwing hand. He did not return for the second half, with the Vikings officially ruling him out shortly after.

Max Brosmer steps in With McCarthy sidelined, Max Brosmer took over under center. This isn't Brosmer's first taste of action this season. He previously started against the Seattle Seahawks on November 30 while McCarthy was in concussion protocol. If Brosmer were to go down, veteran John Wolford would serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The current Vikings QB depth chart stands as:

JJ McCarthy (injured)

Max Brosmer

John WolfordImpact on the Vikings JJ McCarthy's latest injury comes at a tough time for Minnesota, who were looking to build momentum. The young quarterback had shown flashes of promise in recent weeks, including multi-touchdown performances.