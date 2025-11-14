Joan Laporta, Barcelona president reveals plans for Lionel Messi statue at Camp Nou; all you need to know

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed plans to honour club legend Lionel Messi with a statue outside the iconic Camp Nou stadium, calling it a fitting tribute to one of football's greatest-ever players. The announcement came amid renewed warmth between Messi and his boyhood club, highlighting a desire to celebrate the Argentine's extraordinary legacy at Barcelona.

Joan Laporta's statement Speaking on Friday during the presentation of a book about Barca's famous La Masia academy, Laporta openly shared his vision for honouring Messi.

"Messi deserves the tribute at Can Barça, the most beautiful in the world, and also, along with the board of directors and his teammates, we always think that more has to be done for Messi," Laporta said.

"I think Messi should have a statue at Camp Nou. If [Ladislao] Kubala and [Johan] Cruyff also have statues [outside the Camp Nou], I think it would be only fair for Leo to have his own. He's one of those iconic players who have defined an era for all of us."

The Barcelona president emphasized that the club is actively moving forward with the project. "We are working on it; the family has to agree. When the time is right and we have the design, we'll bring it up. We would be very pleased. All Barcelona fans would love to have a statue of Leo Messi where the great figures in Barça's history are."

Lionel Messi's emotional return and unfinished goodbye The timing of Laporta's comments is followed by Messi's surprise visit to Camp Nou on Sunday, just before linking up with the Argentina national team in Spain.

The 38-year-old shared photos on social media with a heartfelt caption: he hoped to "return for the goodbye I never got to say as a player."

Messi's tearful departure from Barcelona in August 2021 remains one of the most emotional moments in modern football. Forced to leave as a free agent due to the club's severe financial crisis, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was unable to bid a proper farewell to fans because of COVID-19 restrictions.

In 21 years at the club, Messi became Barcelona's all-time leading appearance maker and goal scorer, lifting a record 34 trophies, including 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.

Healing old wounds Relations between Messi and Laporta had cooled after the painful exit, with the forward later admitting he "didn't leave Barça as he had dreamed of." However, recent developments suggest bridges are being rebuilt.

After spells at Paris Saint-Germain and now Inter Miami, where he recently extended his contract until 2028, Messi appears open to reconnecting with the club that shaped his career.