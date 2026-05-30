Joao Fonseca stuns Novak Djokovic from two sets down at 2026 French Open in epic 5-set thriller at Roland Garros

Paris delivered pure drama on Friday night as 19-year-old Brazilian star Joao Fonseca turned the tennis world upside down. The teenager came roaring back from two sets down to knock out Novak Djokovic 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 in a heart-stopping five-set battle at Roland Garros.

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This upset postponed Novak Djokovic’s dream of claiming a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title. With Carlos Alcaraz missing due to a wrist injury and Jannik Sinner already knocked out earlier in the week, the path looked wide open for the Serbian legend. But Fonseca had different ideas on the clay.

How the rising Brazilian teen pulled off the massive upset Novak Djokovic raced ahead and pocketed the first two sets 6-4, 6-4. Most players would have folded. Not this kid. Fonseca dug deep, winning the next three sets in a thrilling comeback. It marks back-to-back five-set wins for him at this French Open, both times fighting back from 0-2 down.

At just 19, Fonseca becomes the youngest player ever to beat Djokovic in a Grand Slam. He is also the first teenager to achieve the feat and only the second player in 16 years to overcome a two-set deficit against the 24-time major winner. Djokovic had previously won 289 of 290 matches when leading 2-0 in sets.

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Also Read | Jannik Sinner knocked out in shocking French Open 2026 second-round upset

The match lasted longer than any Djokovic had ever played at Roland Garros. Fonseca trailed 1-3 in the fifth set and saved break points earlier, yet kept believing. He finished in style, firing three straight aces from break point down to clinch the victory.

Novak Djokovic’s quest for 25th Grand Slam ends amid physical struggles Novak Djokovic arrived in Paris short on matches after a shoulder injury kept him sidelined since March 12. As the sun dipped and the evening cooled, his body clearly felt the strain. The loss leaves him nursing disappointment and physical aches, though another chance may come soon. A day after Sinner’s shock defeat, Djokovic’s exit makes this truly anyone’s tournament now.

Also Read | French Open 2026: Gael Monfils bids emotional farewell after first round loss

Joao Fonseca after beating Novak Djokovic After the match, the happy Brazilian spoke with honesty and respect.

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"I actually didn't believe I could win the match, I just played and enjoyed being in the court. What an idol we have and what a pleasure it was to step on the court against him so I thank him, I am very happy, he expressed.

"I was just trying to hit the ball as fast as I could, I mean Djokovic doesn't miss and we still think he's 20. At the end of the match he was more fit than me which is crazy and when the day was getting darker I felt much slower. In the beginning I was struggling with the heat and not feeling good. I just believed I could do aces, it was crazy. I have never done that before I am super happy that I could finish like this," he added.

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Looking ahead Joao Fonseca now heads into the fourth round to face either Casper Ruud or Tommy Paul. The 2026 French Open has already given fans two huge shocks in 24 hours. With the bracket wide open, excitement is at an all-time high as the clay-court major heads into its final week.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.