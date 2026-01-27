Buffalo Bills promote OC Joe Brady to head coach; check details

The Buffalo Bills have promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach, a move that will ensure continuity for quarterback Josh Allen and the team’s high-powered offense. Brady’s promotion comes in the wake of Sean McDermott’s firing, ending an era in which Buffalo consistently contended in the AFC and giving the team a fresh direction while retaining a familiar offensive philosophy.

Brady, who has spent the last three seasons as the Bills' full-time offensive coordinator, will now step into a leadership role that will shape the franchise’s future. His familiarity with the roster, system, and Allen’s unique skill set made him a natural choice for the position, especially as other teams scouted him as a top offensive mind.

Joe Brady and Josh Allen: A strong duo Under Sean McDermott, the Buffalo Bills reached the playoffs in eight of nine seasons, advancing to the AFC Championship twice, only to fall to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on both occasions. Now, with Brady at the helm, the Bills aim to turn those near-misses into a Super Bowl run.

Joe Brady’s offensive philosophy emphasizes balance and creativity, recognizing the importance of a strong running game. James Cook flourished under Brady’s guidance, winning his first NFL rushing title, while Allen once again positioned himself as an MVP candidate. Buffalo’s offense also led the league in rushing yards, showcasing Brady’s ability to maximize both the passing and ground attack.

Joe Brady's offensive success During Joe Brady’s tenure as offensive coordinator, Buffalo Bills' offense consistently ranked among the NFL’s elite. In 2025, the team finished third in offensive EPA (94.6), fifth in scoring (27.3 points per game), and fourth in yards per play (6.1). Impressively, Buffalo has never ranked outside the top 10 in total offense with Brady running the scheme, hitting No. 4 in both 2023 and 2025, while consistently ranking top six in scoring.