Joe Burrow injury update: Is Cincinnati Bengals' star QB playing in NFL Thanksgiving game against Baltimore Ravens?

Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, is set to return to the lineup on Thursday (November 27) against the Baltimore Ravens after missing the previous nine games with a severe turf toe injury.

Burrow, who underwent surgery in September following a Week 2 sack by Jacksonville’s Arik Armstead, has practiced fully for more than a week and was officially activated from injured reserve Wednesday. His return will give the 3-8 Bengals their franchise leader back under center for the first time since September 14, even if postseason hopes are long gone.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed the news, stating he expected Joe Burrow to play on Thanksgiving. Burrow himself teased the reveal with an Instagram story, a photo of him in a LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers jersey, captioned simply, "He's back."

Though Burrow couldn't suit up for last week's loss to the New England Patriots, he ramped up to full practices all week. This gradual build-up ensures he is game-ready against a Ravens defense.

What happened to Joe Burrow? Joe Burrow's nightmare began in Week 2 during a gritty 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sacked by defensive tackle Arik Armstead in the first half, the QB jammed his left foot into the turf as he twisted to the ground. He crumpled, clutching his toe, and needed trainers' help to hobble off the field, unable to bear full weight.

Ruled out for the rest of that game, scans revealed a severe Grade 3 turf toe sprain, a ligament tear in the big toe joint. It's a quarterback's worst foe, disrupting plant-and-throw mechanics. Burrow underwent surgery shortly after, with a projected three-month recovery.

Bengals record without Joe Burrow The team limped to a dismal 1-8 record in Joe Burrow's absence, highlighting his irreplaceable role in their high-octane offense. Their sole bright spot? A thrilling 33-31 upset over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football, where backup Joe Flacco shone with 342 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Defensive lapses and inconsistent play-calling plagued the Bengals, dropping them from preseason contenders to cellar-dwellers in the AFC North.

Bengals QB depth chart Joe Burrow

Joe Flacco

Jake Browning