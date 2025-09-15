Joe Burrow suffers toe injury in Cincinnati Bengals’ clash against Jacksonville Jaguars; all you need to know

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback suffered a concerning left toe injury during the first half of Sunday’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, leaving his return to the game questionable. Here are all the details.

Details about the injury The incident took place during a critical moment in the game, with Cincinnati trailing 14-7. The injury occurred in the second quarter when Burrow was sacked by Jaguars defender Arik Armstead, causing him to go down awkwardly. The Bengals’ training staff quickly attended to him on the field, and while Burrow initially attempted to walk off unaided, he was visibly limping and required assistance from a trainer to reach the locker room.

Burrow struggled to put weight on his left foot as he made his way to the locker room. The sight of the star quarterback needing help raised immediate concerns among fans about the severity of the injury. Notably, the Bengals have not yet provided an official update on his condition.

Impact on the game With Joe Burrow sidelined, backup quarterback Jake Browning stepped in to lead the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense. Browning took over in the second quarter, facing the challenge of rallying the team against a Jaguars defense that had already proven disruptive. The Bengals, who have relied heavily on Burrow’s leadership and playmaking ability this season, now face uncertainty as they navigate the remainder of the game without their starting quarterback.

Also Read | Why did Shedeur Sanders tell Baltimore Ravens not to draft him? Explained

Joe Burrow’s importance to Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow has been an important part of the Bengals’ offense since being drafted first overall in 2020. Known for his resilience and ability to perform under pressure, Burrow has guided Cincinnati to multiple playoff appearances, including a Super Bowl run in 2022. Any injury to the star quarterback raises concerns not only for the immediate game but also for the team’s long-term prospects this season. “Joe’s our leader, and we need him out there,” a Bengals spokesperson said earlier this season, highlighting his critical role.