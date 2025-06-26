Jofra Archer makes return after 4 years as England announce squad for 2nd Test against India

Jofra Archer, England star pacer is set to make his return to the longest format of cricket after a long gap of four years. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced the squad for the second Test against India and has named Archer in the squad. The match is scheduled for July 2, 2025, at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Advertisement

Jofra Archer’s return to strengthen Team England's bowling Jofra Archer's return will provide a significant boost for the Ben Stokes-led side. Archer, known for his fiery pace and game-changing skills will be a strong addition to the team that has already won the first Test match. Archerlast played a Test match in 2021 against India in Ahmedabad. His inclusion comes as England looks to build on their 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Jofra Archer’s road to recovery Jofra Archer’s journey back to Test cricket has been filled with challenges. The 30-year-old right-arm quick has suffered injuries since his last Test appearance in 2021, including a recent thumb injury that sidelined him from England’s white-ball series against the West Indies. However, Archer signaled his readiness for a comeback with an impressive performance for Sussex against Durham in a four-day county match. In that game, he scored 31 runs and registered bowling figures of 1/32 in 18 overs.

Advertisement

Archer who is well known for his fast bowling attack, has scalped 42 wickets in 13 Test matches. His last international outing was during the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.

Archer’s return will bolster an already strong England pace department, which includes Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, and captain Ben Stokes.

England squad Apart from Archer’s inclusion, England have opted to retain the same squad that won the first Test. The unchanged lineup includes key players like Joe Root, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Jamie Smith, with Shoaib Bashir and Sam Cook. Notably, Jacob Bethell and Jamie Overton also remain in the squad.

Captain Ben Stokes' England will want to continue with their “Bazball” approach, in order to maintain the momentum.

Advertisement

England full squad for 2nd Test against India Ben Stokes (Captain), Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.