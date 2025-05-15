Jofra Archer set to miss Rajasthan Royals' remaining IPL 2025 matches

Jofra Archer, Rajasthan Royals' (RR) star pacer will not be part of the team for their remaining games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The England cricketer is currently nursing a thumb injury picked up during RR’s one-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 4.

Rajasthan Royals on the IPL points table Rajasthan Royals have already been eliminated from the Playoffs qualification. They are currently ninth in the Points table with just three wins from nine matches. They have 6 points and an NRR of -0.718. With two matches remaining, the team will want to end its 2025 campaign on a good note by registering wins.

Jofra Archer's injury and Rajasthan Royals elimination A Rajasthan Royals official clarified that Archer’s absence is not due to the team’s elimination. “It is not a case of not being willing because we are out of reckoning for playoffs. He is nursing an injury and we are prioritising his fitness,” the official told Cricbuzz.

Jofra Archer's international duty England is set to face West Indies in a white-ball series, where Jofra Archer could be an important inclusion in the playing XI if fully fit.

Rajasthan Royals gear up for final games Rajasthan Royals have already begun preparing for their remaining matches with a training session in Jaipur on Wednesday. The schedule for their upcoming games is as follows:

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings (Jaipur) - 18th May (3:30 PM IST)

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (Delhi) - 20th May (7:30 PM IST)

Overseas arrivals and departures for Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals is set to welcome Shimron Hetmyer and Wanindu Hasaranga, who will join the squad in Jaipur on Thursday. Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi is expected to arrive by Wednesday evening. These additions will bring RR’s overseas player count to five, joining South African youngsters Kwena Maphaka and Lhuan-dre Pretorius who are already in the city.

In another departure, RR’s bowling coach Shane Bond has returned to New Zealand and will not rejoin the squad for the remainder of the season.