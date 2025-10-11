John Cena beats AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 in epic retirement tour clash

John Cena delivered a memorable performance at WWE Crown Jewel, defeating AJ Styles in a highly anticipated match during his historic retirement tour on Saturday (October 11). The clash, fueled by fan demand and a storied rivalry, showcased both wrestlers' resilience and skill, cementing their legacies in professional wrestling.
In the match both stars exchanged finishers and signature moves from other wrestlers before Cena got the pin.
(More to follow)
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025