John Cena has retired with $80 million net worth — who are the top 5 richest wrestlers?

John Cena, a record-setting 17-time world champion, has officially retired from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), closing the curtain on a professional wrestling career that spanned nearly two decades.

Widely regarded as one of WWE's biggest and most influential superstars, Cena became the face of the company for years, headlining countless marquee events and winning over fans across generations.

The pro wrestling business has grown into a billion-dollar industry, with many people involved in it building extremely wealthy and luxurious lifestyles through their careers.

Some of the biggest names in professional wrestling have gone far beyond the ring, using their fame to build successful careers in movies, television and other businesses. Here are the five richest wrestlers of all time.

1. Vince McMahon -$3.2 billion The richest figure in wrestling history is also one of the most controversial names in the business. Vince McMahon, whose net worth is estimated at $3.2 billion.

A former pro wrestling promoter and the co-founder of the modern WWE, McMahon is known to have transformed the business into a global entertainment empire. While best known as an executive, he also stepped into the ring on several occasions, according to Sports Illustrated.

2. The Rock - $800 million Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stands second in the list of the richest individuals in the pro wrestling industry.

Becoming a 10-time WWE World Champion, Johnson transitioned to TV and films in Hollywood. He starred in several multi-billion-dollar film franchises, such as Fast & Furious, Jumanji and Moana.

3. Stephanie McMahon - $250 million Stephanie, the daughter of billionaire Vince McMahon, has garnered an estimated net worth of around a quarter of a billion dollars.

While she has competed inside the ring on occasion, she is best known for her leadership roles within WWE, having served as the company's CEO and chairwoman during her time there.

4. Triple H - $250 million Next on the list is Paul “Triple H” Levesque, whose net worth has seen a major rise over the past decade as he moved into senior management roles at WWE. He is also the husband of Stephanie McMahon.

After an iconic career as an in-ring performer for the company. he transitioned into the corporate side of the business to become the Chief Content Officer for WWE. He owns tens of millions of dollars worth of shares in the promotion, according to Sports Illustrated.

5. John Cena - $80 million John Cena, whose news of retirement came just days back, is one of the most famous wrestlers in the recent times. The 16-time WWE World Champion set a record by placing himself on the top of the industry throughout his two-decade career.

After moving from the top spot in WWE to Hollywood, Cena has become a famous face in the film industry as well. He is best known for his role as “Peacemaker” in the Suicide Squad film and his own TV series on HBO.