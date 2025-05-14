John Cena's retirement tour: Details of final WWE match revealed — All you need to know

WWE champion John Cena is currently on his retirement tour and the current Undisputed WWE Champion is set to wrap up his career at the end of 2025.

Livemint
Updated14 May 2025, 06:41 AM IST
John Cena is introduced prior to his match against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image: (Getty Images via AFP)
John Cena is introduced prior to his match against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image: (Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

John Cena is currently embarking on his final run as a professional wrestler, with the 17-time World Champion set to retire at the end of 2025.

According to news source WCVB (Channel V Boston, Affiliated with ABC), Cena’s final-ever WWE match will take place in Boston, MA, at some point in December this year.

 “I think the emotion will set in when it’s all over in December," said John in an interview to Extra Tv when asked what it's like to be a WWE Champion.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsSportsJohn Cena's retirement tour: Details of final WWE match revealed — All you need to know
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.