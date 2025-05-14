John Cena's retirement tour: Details of final WWE match revealed — All you need to know

John Cena is currently embarking on his final run as a professional wrestler, with the 17-time World Champion set to retire at the end of 2025.
According to news source WCVB (Channel V Boston, Affiliated with ABC), Cena’s final-ever WWE match will take place in Boston, MA, at some point in December this year.
“I think the emotion will set in when it’s all over in December," said John in an interview to Extra Tv when asked what it's like to be a WWE Champion.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.