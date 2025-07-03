John Deere Classic 2025 Live streaming: Where to watch, timings, important dates, prize money and other details

The John Deere Classic 2025, a famous PGA Tour will kickstart on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at the TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. Many talented players will be vying for a substantial prize purse, and FedExCup points at the event that promises thrilling golf action.
The John Deere Classic is scheduled from July 3 to July 6, 2025, with the following key events:
Thursday, July 3: First round begins
Friday, July 4: Second round, with the same start time.
Saturday, July 5, and Sunday, July 6: Final two rounds
Sunday, July 6: Trophy presentation.
July 3: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM ET (1:30 AM – 4:30 AM IST, July 4)
July 4: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM ET (1:30 AM – 4:30 AM IST, July 5)
July 5: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM ET (10:30 PM – 12:30 AM IST, July 5-6); 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM ET (12:30 AM – 3:30 AM IST, July 6)
July 6: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM ET (10:30 PM – 12:30 AM IST, July 6-7); 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM ET (12:30 AM – 3:30 AM IST, July 7)
ESPN+ will be offering PGA Tour Live coverage starting at 7:45 AM ET (5:15 PM IST) for early rounds on Thursday and Friday, and 8:00 AM ET (5:30 PM IST) on Saturday and Sunday. Streams include the main feed, marquee groups, featured groups, and featured holes.
FuboTV also provides streaming access to The Golf Channel and CBS broadcasts.
The 2025 John Deere Classic boasts a purse of $8.4 million, a $500,000 increase from previous years. The winner will clinch $1,512,000 and 500 FedExCup points. Here’s a detailed payout structure for the top 10 positions:
1st: $1,512,000
2nd: $872,000
3rd: $552,000
4th: $392,000
5th: $328,000
6th: $290,000
7th: $270,000
8th: $250,000
9th: $234,000
10th: $218,000
Notably, payouts continue down to 90th place ($13,200).
Top star players like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are absent from the upcoming event. The field, however, remains competitive.
Defending champion Davis Thompson will return after setting a tournament record of 28-under par in 2024. Other notable participants include Ben Griffin, Jason Day, Aldrich Potgieter, Luke Clanton, Michael Thorbjornsen, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, and Si Woo Kim.
The absence of some big names will open opportunities for emerging talents like NCAA champion Michael La Sasso and Haskins winner David Ford.