John Harbaugh fired by Baltimore Ravens after 18 seasons and Super Bowl glory

The Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with head coach John Harbaugh after 18 NFL seasons, marking the end of one of the most successful tenures in franchise history.

A disappointing 2025 season for the Ravens The Baltimore Ravens finished the 2025 campaign with an 8-9 record, missing the playoffs after entering the year as Super Bowl contenders. The season ended heartbreakingly in Week 18 with a 26-24 loss to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie kicker Tyler Loop missed a potential game-winning field goal as time expired, handing the AFC North title to Pittsburgh.

Injuries plagued the team, particularly to two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, contributing to inconsistent play. Despite a midseason rally, late collapses highlighted ongoing issues with closing games.

Owner Steve Bisciotti's emotional statement Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti made the announement, calling it an "incredibly difficult decision."

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, given the tremendous 18 years we have spent together and the profound respect I have for John as a coach and, most importantly, as a great man of integrity,” Bisciotti said in a statement. “Throughout what I firmly believe is a Hall of Fame coaching career, John has delivered a Super Bowl championship to Baltimore and served as a steadfast pillar of humility and leadership.”

Bisciotti emphasized the organization's championship aspirations, signaling a need for fresh direction.

John Harbaugh's legendary legacy in Baltimore Hired in 2008 from the Philadelphia Eagles' staff, Harbaugh transformed the Ravens into perennial contenders. He led the team to 12 playoff appearances, six AFC North titles, and a Super Bowl XLVII victory in 2012, famously defeating his brother Jim's San Francisco 49ers.

Early success built on stars like Ray Lewis saw three AFC Championship trips in his first five years. The Lamar Jackson era from 2018 revived contention, but recent playoff shortcomings—no Super Bowl return since 2012—drew scrutiny.

Harbaugh finishes with 180 regular-season wins, the most in Ravens history, and a strong case for the Hall of Fame.