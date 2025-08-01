Johnny Juzang, former Utah Jazz guard agree to one-year deal with Minnesota Timberwolves

Johnny Juzang, former Utah Jazz guard, has agreed to a one-year contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 24-year-old sharpshooter will embark on a new journey in his NBA career after his three-year tenure with the Jazz.

Trade details Johnny Juzang, an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2022, was released by the Jazz earlier this summer as part of the team’s offseason roster adjustments. However, his skill set quickly caught the attention of Minnesota, providing him with a swift opportunity to continue his NBA journey.

“Free agent guard Johnny Juzang has agreed to a one-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, ESPN reported. Juzang played his first three NBA seasons in Utah and averaged 8.9 points and 38% 3-point shooting in 19.8 minutes per game in 2024-25. This signing offers Juzang a chance to contribute to a Timberwolves squad looking to build on their competitive 2024-25 campaign.

Johnny Juzang’s journey with the Utah Jazz During his time with the Utah Jazz, Johnny Juzang appeared in 64 games in the 2024-25 season, starting 18 of them. He posted a career-high 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game, playing an average of just under 20 minutes per night. These numbers reflect his growth as a rotational player capable of making an impact on both ends of the court.

In the 2023-24 season, he shot an impressive 41.6% from three-point range on nearly four attempts per game. The following year, he maintained a solid 37.6% from beyond the arc, taking almost five shots per game from deep.

What will Johnny Juzang bring to the Timberwolves? Juzang’s skill set with 38% three-point shooting in the 2024-25 season demonstrates his reliability as a catch-and-shoot threat.

For the Minnesota Timberwolves team aiming to compete in the Western Conference, Juzang’s shooting could complement stars like Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, creating more driving lanes and offensive opportunities.