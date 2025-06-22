Jon Jones retires at 37; Tom Aspinall named undisputed UFC heavyweight champion

Jon Jones, known as the greatest mixed martial artist in history has announced his retirement at 37. Following his decision, UFC CEO Dana White declared that Tom Aspinall, the interim heavyweight champion, has now been promoted to the undisputed champion of the division.

Jon Jones' legacy Jon Jones has made a remarkable impact on mixed martial arts. He was named as the youngest champion in the UFC at the age of 23. He defeated Mauricio “Shogun” Rua in 2011 to claim the title. Throughout his career, Jones has registered a 28-1 record. Notably, his only loss came through disqualification. He has achieved a special record by remaining undefeated in 16 UFC title fights.

In 2023, Jones shifted from the light heavyweight division to win the heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane. He defended that belt once after securing a third-round TKO victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November.

Dana White on Jon Jones' retirement “Jon Jones called us last night and retired,” Dana White said at a press conference in Azerbaijan.

“He is officially retired. Tom Aspinall is the heavyweight champion of the UFC,” he added.

Jones' post confirming the news Jon Jones confirmed his retirement on his social media handle.

“This decision comes after a lot of reflection, and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I have experienced over the years," Jones' posted.

"MMA will always be a part of who I am, and I am excited to see how I can continue to contribute to the sport and inspire others in new ways,” he expressed.

Tom Aspinall to take over Tom Aspinall has now officially taken over as the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion.

White praised Aspinall’s professionalism and gave his take on the news.

“Tom Aspinall has been willing to do anything, fight him anywhere and anytime,” White said.

“Aspinall has been great. He is going to be a great heavyweight champion for us,” he added.

Interestingly, the UFC will plan to discuss Aspinall’s first title defense during International Fight Week.

Jon Jones and controversies Jon Jones has also faced legal troubles and suspensions in his journey.

In 2015, he was arrested for a felony hit-and-run involving a pregnant woman.

In 2016, he was suspended for a year after testing positive for banned substances, which he claimed were from contaminated supplements.