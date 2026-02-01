Atlanta Braves to sign Jonah Heim to one-year deal; veteran catcher to bolster depth behind Drake Baldwin - Report

The Atlanta Braves are set to add experienced depth to their catching corps, agreeing to terms with Jonah Heim on a one-year major league contract. The move gives the club a proven big-league option as they navigate uncertainty at the position.

Jonah Heim to joins Braves camp as backup plan takes shape Jonah Heim was spotted at the Braves’ North Port facility, as per MLB.com. Sources close to the situation confirmed the one-year pact, though the team has yet to issue an official statement. The 31-year-old, represented by Beverly Hills Sports Council, becomes the highest-profile addition to Atlanta’s catching group this offseason.

Heim will arrive after the Texas Rangers non-tendered him in November. Once a cornerstone of their 2023 World Series championship roster, he struggled to maintain that level of production in the following two seasons, leading to his availability on the open market.

Peak performance in 2023 Jonah Heim enjoyed a breakout 2023 campaign, hitting .258/.317/.438 with 18 home runs and a 107 wRC+. Behind the plate, he ranked among the league’s best, throwing out 29.3% of would-be base stealers, excelling at blocking pitches, and finishing fourth in pitch framing according to Statcast metrics.

That combination made him one of baseball’s most complete catchers. However, both his bat and glove regressed noticeably in 2024 and 2025. Over nearly 1,000 plate appearances since that peak year, he batted just .217/.269/.334 (71 wRC+), with meaningful drops in walk rate, hard contact, barrel percentage, and line-drive rate.

Pop times stretched beyond two seconds, and average throw velocity to second base fell from 81.1 mph to 79.5 mph. The Rangers, facing payroll pressure, opted against arbitration and released him.

Filling the gap while Sean Murphy recovers Atlanta Braves enter 2026 with reigning NL Rookie of the Year Drake Baldwin entrenched as the everyday catcher. Baldwin’s strong finish to 2025 earned him the starting job, but the Braves needed insurance after Sean Murphy underwent right hip labrum surgery last fall.

Murphy is targeting a May return, though the exact date remains unclear, potentially early in the month or closer to Memorial Day. Until then, Baldwin will shoulder most of the workload. With only Baldwin and Murphy currently on the 40-man roster, previous backup candidates included non-roster invitees Chadwick Tromp, Sandy Leon, and Jair Camargo.

Heim’s major league deal immediately positions him as the primary backup. His experience and past success provide a higher ceiling than the other options, offering Atlanta valuable flexibility during Murphy’s absence.