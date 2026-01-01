Jonathan Kuminga demands trade from Golden State Warriors ahead of NBA deadline

The Golden State Warriors' ongoing saga with forward Jonathan Kuminga has reached a critical turning point. On Thursday (January 15), the first day he became trade-eligible under his summer contract, the 23-year-old demanded a move away from the team.

Jonathan Kuminga's journey with the Golden State Warriors Jonathan Kuminga's roller-coaster journey in Golden State appears to have hit rock bottom. He started the season's first 12 games, earning praise from coach Steve Kerr as a secure starter after a strong opening stretch. However, a rough patch led to his demotion to the bench, where he has remained for the past 13 games. Kerr buried him deep in the rotation, and tensions peaked when Kuminga ruled himself out with back soreness just before a January 2 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, despite Kerr planning to use him during rest periods for starters.

"I am disappointed for him that things didn't continue to go the way they did the first couple of weeks," Kerr said recently about the situation.

Contract drama and trade strategy The summer brought contentious negotiations. Jonathan Kuminga signed a two-year, $46.8 million deal with a team option for the second season, a structure designed to make him movable. The deal's $24.3 million team option next year offers flexibility. It can become an expiring contract, trade filler, or a low-risk bet on his upside.

General manager Mike Dunleavy's front office has actively shopped Kuminga in recent weeks. The Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks have shown strong interest, viewing him as a key piece for their rebuilds. Other teams are circling due to the attractive contract terms.

The Warriors prioritize expiring contracts in return and avoid long-term deals unless the value is overwhelmingly positive. Talks with Sacramento stalled over Malik Monk's three-year, $60.4 million remaining, though Keon Ellis could sweeten things. No recent discussions with the Brooklyn Nets or interest in Michael Porter Jr, and the New Orleans Pelicans rebuff inquiries about Trey Murphy III.

If a star becomes available, Golden State might include multiple first-round picks, though they guard 2028 and later selections more closely than 2026.

What's next for Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors? The team offers no guarantees of a pre-deadline move (February 5), believing a summer decision could benefit business.