Jonathan Taylor powers Indianapolis Colts to 31-25 win over Atlanta Falcons with his record-breaking 3 TDs

Jonathan Taylor delivered a historic performance to guide the Indianapolis Colts to a 31-25 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Olympic Stadium on November 9, 2025. In a thrilling showdown in Berlin, Germany, Taylor’s dominant running display, highlighted by three touchdowns and 244 yards on 32 carries, was the decisive factor in this hard-fought NFL Week 10 clash.

Jonathan Taylor breaks records and takes control Jonathan Taylor made history by becoming the Colts’ all-time leader in rushing touchdowns. Notably, when Jonathan Taylor recorded two rushing touchdowns, he tied seven-time Pro Bowler and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lenny Moore with 63 rushing touchdowns. He then surpassed Edgerrin James with his third touchdown of the game. James had 64 rushing touchdowns with the Colts from 1999 to 2005.

Taylor’s explosive running was never more evident than in the fourth quarter, when he broke free on an electrifying 83-yard touchdown run that put Indianapolis, which was the longest TD run of his career. His power, speed, and vision kept the Falcons’ defense on their heels throughout, consistently winning crucial yards and keeping the Colts' offense moving forward.

Solid performance from the Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Daniel Jones also played a pivotal role as he was 19-of-26 passes with 255 yards, a touchdown pass to Alec Pierce, and an interception. Jones managed the game efficiently, mixing timely throws with calculated runs when necessary, and helped the Colts salvage possessions that sustained momentum. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr was a reliable target, making several key catches that extended drives, while the offensive line gave Jones ample protection to operate effectively.

Atlanta Falcons fight back but fall short The Falcons showed resilience led by quarterback Michel Penix Jr, who was 12-of-28 with 177 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Drake London. Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier helped put Atlanta up three points late in the game. He had two touchdowns on the day, but it wasn’t enough.

Overtime drama to seal victory The game’s climax came in overtime when Jonathan Taylor capped off an impressive performance with an 8-yard touchdown run, securing the Colts’ victory and stunning the Falcons. Taylor’s ability to power through tackles and find running lanes under pressure showcased why he is considered one of the league’s premier backs. The Colts’ balanced offensive attack and opportunistic defense ultimately proved too much for Atlanta in this memorable NFL international showdown.

A Boost for the Indianapolis Colts in the playoff hunt With this win, the Colts improve to 8-2, reaffirming their status as a top contender in the AFC. On the other hand, the Falcons will look to regroup after the tough loss, and they are currently 3-6.