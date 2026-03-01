Jonny Bairstow, Andrew Flintoff plead for ‘any communication’ after being stranded at Dubai amid West Asia tensions

Star England cricketers Jonny Bairstow and Andrew Flintoff, serving as coaches with the England Lions, are stuck in Dubai due to sudden flight cancellations triggered by rising military tensions in the Middle East. The squad, part of a development tour against Pakistan Shaheens, now faces uncertainty as regional airspace closures halt travel.

England Lions vs Pakistan Shaheens: Tour overview before the disruption The England Lions arrived in the UAE for a multi-format series against Pakistan Shaheens, featuring three T20 matches and five unofficial ODIs. The team performed strongly in the T20 format, securing a clean 3-0 sweep. In the 50-over games, they dominated the opener with a convincing nine-wicket victory. However, the second ODI, set for Sunday in Abu Dhabi, was abruptly cancelled as security concerns mounted.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) prioritised player welfare, postponing further activities. An ECB spokesperson emphasised, “The safety and security of our teams and staff is our top priority. We are in contact with security experts and the government in relation to current events in the Middle East and are following official advice.”

Jonny Bairstow's public plea for communication and safe return Frustration grew among the group as airlines suspended operations without clear updates. Jonny Bairstow took to X to voice concerns directly to Emirates, "@emirates we haven’t had any communication post flight getting cancelled. Tried the lines of communication, but nothing. Could someone please be in contact."

He also appealed for help in getting the team home, replying to a statement with: "Can you get us home???"

The 25-member contingent, including players, support staff, Bairstow, and Flintoff, remains confined to their hotel. Training has been suspended, with an official noting, “There will be no practice session as well, and the team has been advised to remain indoors,” as reported by PTI.

Also Read | Dubai News LIVE: Airlines extend flight cancellations till Monday

Broader impact on cricket and travel in the region The crisis has ripple effects beyond the men's team. England Women's planned training camp in Dubai has been postponed indefinitely. The Pakistan Cricket Board continues monitoring the situation for their Shaheens players.

Widespread flight disruptions stem from regional military developments, including Iranian missile responses leading to UAE airspace shutdowns. Major carriers like Emirates have halted Dubai operations until at least Monday afternoon, causing chaos for travellers worldwide.