Jordan Cox catch not given out in RCB vs GT final: Why Washington Sundar survived drama

In the high-voltage IPL final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Gujarat Titans, one moment in the middle overs left fans and players stunned. With the game finely poised, RCB looked set to lose a key wicket, but technology had the final say. What seemed like a straightforward catch by Jordan Cox at fine leg was ruled not out after a dramatic review, handing Washington Sundar a lucky escape.
It was ball 9.6 of the innings. Jacob Duffy steamed in and bowled a sharp short delivery aimed at the leg stump. Washington Sundar, trying to break free, went for a pull shot but mistimed it completely. The ball flew straight to fine leg where Jordan Cox was perfectly positioned. He took the catch cleanly in real time, or so everyone thought. RCB players celebrated, believing they had their man. The scoreboard even flashed four wickets down in quick succession from balls bowled into the wicket.
As the players waited, the third umpire called for a review to check if the catch was legal. Slow-motion replays told a different story. Jordan Cox didn’t have full control over the ball. It got stuck awkwardly between the ring fingers of both hands. While he tried to complete the catch, the ball popped out just enough to brush the grass. The replays clearly showed the lack of control, and the on-field decision was overturned.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.More
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.