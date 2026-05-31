Jordan Cox catch not given out in RCB vs GT final: Why Washington Sundar survived drama

In the high-voltage IPL final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Gujarat Titans, one moment in the middle overs left fans and players stunned. With the game finely poised, RCB looked set to lose a key wicket, but technology had the final say. What seemed like a straightforward catch by Jordan Cox at fine leg was ruled not out after a dramatic review, handing Washington Sundar a lucky escape.
It was ball 9.6 of the innings. Jacob Duffy steamed in and bowled a sharp short delivery aimed at the leg stump. Washington Sundar, trying to break free, went for a pull shot but mistimed it completely. The ball flew straight to fine leg where Jordan Cox was perfectly positioned. He took the catch cleanly in real time, or so everyone thought. RCB players celebrated, believing they had their man. The scoreboard even flashed four wickets down in quick succession from balls bowled into the wicket.
As the players waited, the third umpire called for a review to check if the catch was legal. Slow-motion replays told a different story. Jordan Cox didn’t have full control over the ball. It got stuck awkwardly between the ring fingers of both hands. While he tried to complete the catch, the ball popped out just enough to brush the grass. The replays clearly showed the lack of control, and the on-field decision was overturned.
(More to follow)