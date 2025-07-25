Jordan Hicks, Cleveland Browns LB announces retirement after 10 NFL seasons

Jordan Hicks, Cleveland Browns starting linebacker, announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday (July 25). He shared the news on his Instagram handle, concluding a remarkable 10-year career.

Jordan Hicks’ retirement comes at a crucial time for the Cleveland Browns, who are navigating other uncertainties, including a quarterback competition among veterans Joe Flacco and Russell Pickett and rookies Dorian Gabriel and Spencer Sanders. General Manager Andrew Berry has also indicated the team could retain four quarterbacks on the team, adding intrigue to their 2025 outlook.

Jordan Hicks' Instagram post Jordan Hicks shared an emotional note to announce his retirement.

"After 23 years of playing football, I’m officially retiring from the NFL, Hicks announced.

"Football has given me more than I could have ever imagined. Purpose, discipline, brotherhood, and a platform to impact others. But most importantly, it showed me who I am outside the game. Leave this chapter with deep gratitude for every lesson, challenge, and victory. I’m proud of what I accomplished on the field, but even more proud of the man I’ve become because of it," he noted.

Jordan Hicks further expressed gratitude to all important people in his life, stating, "To my teammates, coaches, fans, and most importantly, my family, thank you for your unwavering support throughout this journey. I’m looking forward to this next season of life and all that it brings."

"I walk away with peace knowing I gave football all I had, and that the best is yet to come," he concluded.

Jordan Hicks' career In his career, Jordan Hicks played 134 games, with 131 starts, amassing 952 tackles, 16.5 sacks, and 13 interceptions.

His journey began as a third-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, where he spent four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2018. He then played for the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings and achieved five consecutive 100-tackle seasons before joining the Cleveland Browns in 2024. His reunion with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who coached him in Philadelphia, was a highlight of his final season.

Cleveland Browns to face defense challenges after Jordan Hicks' exit Jordan Hicks was set to anchor Cleveland’s defense in his second year with the team, following the loss of linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Owusu-Koramoah, sidelined for the 2025 season due to a neck injury suffered in October 2024, was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Hicks’ retirement has now raised a major concern for the Browns without their top two inside linebackers from last season, impacting their defense.