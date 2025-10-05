Jordan Mason injury update: Minnesota Vikings' Running Back woes deepen in London clash

The Minnesota Vikings' Week 5 showdown against the Cleveland Browns in London took a dramatic turn on Sunday, October 5, 2025. With the team already navigating a battered backfield, running back Jordan Mason's apparent leg injury has cast a long shadow over their offensive plans. As the Vikings fight to maintain momentum in a tight 17-14 game, this setback highlights the fragility of their running back depth chart.

What happened during the game? It happened in the third quarter, just after Jordan Mason had powered in for a crucial rushing touchdown on the previous drive. The Vikings' defense faltered moments later, allowing Browns tight end David Njoku to haul in a score that flipped the lead to Cleveland. As the offense regrouped, Mason crumpled to the turf, clutching the back of his right leg in obvious pain.

Mason stayed down briefly before limping off under his own power. The exact nature of the injury remains unclear, with initial reports pointing to a possible hamstring or calf strain.

Minnesota Vikings' thin depth chart Minnesota Vikings' ground game has been a bright spot in 2025, but injuries have tested their resilience. Star running back Aaron Jones, sidelined since Week 2 with a hamstring issue, landed on Injured Reserve and won't return until at least Week 8, after the team's Week 6 bye. That thrust Mason, acquired in the offseason from the San Francisco 49ers, into the lead role.

The 25-year-old has delivered, ranking among the top running backs with 17.5 touches and 94 total yards on average. His explosive run rate sits seventh league-wide, making him a fan favorite for his bruising style.

However, an early fumble in London briefly cooled his usage, opening the door for backups. Behind Mason, the depth chart thins quickly: undrafted rookie Zavier Scott has emerged as a change-of-pace option, shining with six catches for 43 yards and a touchdown in Week 4 against the Steelers. Scott stepped up post-injury, handling several carries on the next drive.

Backup options: Akers and Ham step into the spotlight The Minnesota Vikings are not entirely out of running back talent. Cam Akers, a veteran addition via trade, provided a spark earlier in the game by launching a touchdown pass to tight end Josh Oliver from the Wildcat formation, a gadget play that showcased his versatility. Akers could see expanded snaps if Mason's absence lingers.