Jos Buttler praises Glenn Phillips ahead of IPL 2026: ‘He will perform well given an opportunity’

Gujarat Titans star Jos Buttler has singled out Glenn Phillips as one of the most exciting talents in the squad ahead of IPL 2026. The England international described the New Zealand all-rounder as a “really dynamic player” and a “fantastic batter” who can change games when given the chance.

Jos Buttler on Glenn Phillips' inclusion in the Playing XI Jos Buttler, who will don the gloves and bat in the top order for GT, made it clear that selection decisions rest with the captain and coach. “I am not a selector or the captain, so that’s a conversation for them. Glenn Phillips is a brilliant player. He has had some great successes in T20 cricket for a long time now. A really dynamic player, a fantastic batter. He gives the captain and the coach a lot of options, and he will perform well given this opportunity,” Buttler said.

Advertisement

Why opportunity matters in the world’s biggest T20 league The wicketkeeper-batsman pointed out the tough reality of the IPL, where only four overseas players can feature in the playing eleven. “It’s the biggest and best tournament in the world. All the best players in the world are here. Only four overseas players can play on a team. Sometimes it’s just about opportunity. So, I am sure when Glenn gets his opportunity, he’s going to be amazing,” he added.

Phillips, known for his clean striking, useful off-spin, and sharp fielding, missed significant game time last season due to injury. Fans are now eager to see if he can seal a place in the middle order alongside Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Shahrukh Khan.

Advertisement

Gujarat Titans’ balanced squad Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans have built a well-rounded squad for IPL 2026. The side blends explosive batting with world-class bowling led by Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna. The overseas slots will be keenly contested by Buttler, Phillips, Tom Banton, Jason Holder, and Luke Wood.

Buttler’s high praise for Phillips highlights the depth available to head coach Ashish Nehra. The all-rounder’s ability to contribute across departments gives GT valuable flexibility, especially in the middle overs.

Gujarat Titans to face Punjab Kings in season opener Gujarat Titans will begin their campaign in the 4th match of IPL 2026 against a strong Punjab Kings side. The high-voltage clash is scheduled for March 31, 2026, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, starting at 7:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Full Squads for PBKS vs GT, IPL 2026 match Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Priyansh Arya, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Suryansh Shedge, Cooper Conolly, Mitchell Owen, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Vishal Nishad.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Sai Kishore, Glenn Phillips, Tom Banton (wk), Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Shahrukh Khan, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Manav Suthar, Arshad Khan, Nishant Sandhu, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Yarra Raj.

Advertisement