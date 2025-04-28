Jos Buttler’s stats at Sawai Mansingh Stadium: Key insights into former Royal’s form before RR vs GT showdown

Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a much-awaited Indian Premie League (IPL) 2025 match on Monday, April 28 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. RR who will be eliminated from this season if they lose the upcoming game, will want to register their third win of the season.

Jos Buttler, former Rajasthan Royal's star opener will be playing at a venue where he has played explosive innings. It will be interesting to watch him play for Gujarat Titans at the ground familiar to him.

Before the match kicks off, let’s explore Jos Buttler’s numbers at Sawai Mansingh Stadium and his form against Rajasthan Royals.

Jos Buttler’s IPL journey Jos Buttler made his IPL debut in 2016 with Mumbai Indians, he was a part of their title-winning campaign in 2017. He was then picked by Rajasthan Royals in the 2018 season. Jos played for the franchise for a long time of six years till 2024. In the mega auction of the 18th edition, the English wicket-keeper batter was acquired by Gujarat Titans for RS 15.75 crore. He has amassed 3839 runs in 115 IPL matches and has registered a highest score of 124. He has smashed 7 centuries and 22 fifties, so far.

Jos Buttler in IPL 2025 Innings played – 8

Total runs – 365

Average – 71.2

Strike Rate – 166

50s – 3

Highest Score – 97*

4s/6s: 40/13

Jos Buttler scores in IPL 2025 against opponents: 41*(23) vs KKR, 97*(54) vs DC, 16(14) vs LSG, 36(25) vs RR, 0(3) vs SRH, 73*(39) vs RCB, 39(24) vs MI and 54(33) vs PBKS

Jos Buttler’s stats at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Across 20 IPL innings in Jaipur, Buttler has scored 769 runs at an impressive average of 45.2. His highest score is 100*. He is the fourth-highest run scorer in the tournament at the venue.

Jos Buttler at Sawai Mansingh Stadium: Innings – 20, Runs – 769, Average – 45.2, Strike Rate – 140, Highest Score – 100*, 50s/100s – 5/1

Jos Buttler’s performance against RR Jos Buttler has played only one game against Rajasthan Royals and scored 36 runs off 25 deliveries in the game. His innings included five boundaries and he played at a strike rate of 144.

Jos Buttler’s form against current RR bowlers Jos Buttler vs Sandeep Sharma in IPL: Innings – 6, Runs – 89, Outs – 1, Strike Rate – 207

Jos Buttler vs Maheesh Theekshana in IPL: Innings – 4, Runs – 52, Outs – 1, Strike Rate – 153

Jos Buttler vs Tushar Deshpande in IPL: Innings – 5, Runs – 30, Outs – 0, Strike Rate – 115

Jos Buttler vs Jofra Archer in T20s: Innings – 7, Runs – 96, Outs – 2, Strike Rate – 188

Jos Buttler vs Wanindu Hasaranga in T20s: Innings – 5, Runs – 49, Outs – 1, Strike Rate – 104