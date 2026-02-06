Jose Alvarado traded to Knicks: New York lands Pelicans defensive star in NBA trade deadline stunner

The New York Knicks have strengthened their backcourt rotation with a savvy, low-risk move, acquiring feisty point guard Jose Alvarado from the New Orleans Pelicans. In exchange, New Orleans will receive guard Dalen Terry, two second-round picks, and cash considerations.

Jose Alvarado's homecoming story This trade marks a true homecoming for Jose Alvarado, a Brooklyn-born talent who starred in high school at Christ The King in Queens.

After going undrafted out of Georgia Tech in 2021, he built his NBA career entirely with the Pelicans, starting on a two-way contract before earning a standard deal and later an extension.

Now, the gritty defender will head back to his home area to join a Knicks squad chasing a deep playoff run and sitting strong in the Eastern Conference.

McBride's core muscle surgery forces Knicks' move The move comes at a pivotal time for the New York Knicks. Backup guard Miles McBride is set for core muscle surgery on Friday and could miss the rest of the regular season, with uncertainty about his playoff availability.

McBride had been enjoying a breakout campaign before the injury, providing key scoring, shooting, and defense off the bench.

His absence left a glaring hole behind star Jalen Brunson, pushing the front office to act quickly.

Why Jose Alvarado fits perfectly in the Knicks' roster The New York Knicks had targeted Jose Alvarado for months, seeking a tough, energetic backup point guard. Nicknamed "Grand Theft Alvarado" for his knack for stealing inbound passes and disrupting offenses, the 6-foot guard brings elite perimeter defense, hustle, and secondary playmaking.

This season with New Orleans, he averaged around 7.9 points, 3.1 assists, and solid three-point shooting in a bench role. His high-motor style aligns seamlessly with head coach Tom Thibodeau's defense-first philosophy, giving New York another weapon to pressure opponents and spark transition plays.

Trade breakdown The New York Knicks cleverly created the cap flexibility needed just a day earlier by acquiring Terry in a separate deal involving Guerschon Yabusele.

While the Pelicans initially showed reluctance to move players, the draft capital and cash sweetened the pot enough to get the deal done.

For the New Orleans Pelicans, it's a chance to gain future assets amid their own roster questions. Alvarado carries a $4.5 million player option for next season, which many expect him to decline for a bigger payday, potentially allowing the Knicks to re-sign him long-term.