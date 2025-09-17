Jose Mourinho likely to join Benfica after Bruno Lage’s exit - Report

Jose Mourinho is reportedly set to return to Benfica as head coach following Bruno Lage’s sacking, according to multiple reports. The 62-year-old Portuguese manager, who launched his senior managerial career at Benfica in 2000 for a brief nine-match spell, is in advanced talks to lead the Lisbon giants again. Mourinho's return follows a dramatic exit from Fenerbahce in August 2025 after a Champions League playoff loss to Benfica.
Benfica’s decision comes after a disappointing 3-2 Champions League home defeat to Qarabag, where they squandered a two-goal lead, prompting president Rui Costa to act swiftly. The club aims to finalize Mourinho’s appointment before their September 20, 2025, league match against AVS, signalling a bold move to revive their season.
Mourinho’s return will place him against him in a thrilling Champions League campaign filled with personal significance. Benfica face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 30, where Mourinho won three Premier League titles during two stints (2004-2007 and 2013-2015).
The schedule includes away trips to Newcastle and Ajax, a home game against Bayer Leverkusen, and high-profile matches against Napoli, Juventus, and Real Madrid. The December 10 clash with Antonio Conte’s Napoli revives a Premier League rivalry, while Juventus in Turin stirs memories of his 2010 Inter Milan treble. The league phase ends with Real Madrid in Lisbon, where he coached from 2010 to 2013.
Benfica: 2000
Uniao de Leiria: 2001–2002
FC Porto: 2002–2004
Chelsea (1st spell): 2004–2007
Inter Milan: 2008–2010
Real Madrid: 2010–2013
Chelsea (2nd spell): 2013–2015
Manchester United: 2016–2018
Tottenham Hotspur: 2019–2021
AS Roma: 2021–2024
Fenerbahce: 2024–2025
Jose Mourinho’s illustrious career boasts Porto’s 2004 Champions League title, Inter’s 2010 treble, Chelsea’s Premier League dominance, and Roma’s 2022 Conference League triumph. His Fenerbahce tenure, however, ended without Champions League qualification, his first absence from the main tournament since Tottenham’s 2020 exit. Benfica will offer him a chance to reclaim his European legacy.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025