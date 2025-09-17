Jose Mourinho likely to join Benfica after Bruno Lage’s exit - Report

Jose Mourinho is reportedly set to return to Benfica as head coach following Bruno Lage’s sacking, according to multiple reports. The 62-year-old Portuguese manager, who launched his senior managerial career at Benfica in 2000 for a brief nine-match spell, is in advanced talks to lead the Lisbon giants again. Mourinho's return follows a dramatic exit from Fenerbahce in August 2025 after a Champions League playoff loss to Benfica.

Benfica’s decision comes after a disappointing 3-2 Champions League home defeat to Qarabag, where they squandered a two-goal lead, prompting president Rui Costa to act swiftly. The club aims to finalize Mourinho’s appointment before their September 20, 2025, league match against AVS, signalling a bold move to revive their season.

Champions League clashes with past rivals Mourinho’s return will place him against him in a thrilling Champions League campaign filled with personal significance. Benfica face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 30, where Mourinho won three Premier League titles during two stints (2004-2007 and 2013-2015).

The schedule includes away trips to Newcastle and Ajax, a home game against Bayer Leverkusen, and high-profile matches against Napoli, Juventus, and Real Madrid. The December 10 clash with Antonio Conte’s Napoli revives a Premier League rivalry, while Juventus in Turin stirs memories of his 2010 Inter Milan treble. The league phase ends with Real Madrid in Lisbon, where he coached from 2010 to 2013.

Jose Mourinho’s managerial career Benfica: 2000

Uniao de Leiria: 2001–2002

FC Porto: 2002–2004

Chelsea (1st spell): 2004–2007

Inter Milan: 2008–2010

Real Madrid: 2010–2013

Chelsea (2nd spell): 2013–2015

Manchester United: 2016–2018

Tottenham Hotspur: 2019–2021

AS Roma: 2021–2024

Fenerbahce: 2024–2025