Jose Ramirez nears long-term extension with Cleveland Guardians through 2032

The Cleveland Guardians are on the verge of locking up one of their most beloved stars for the long haul. Third baseman Jose Ramirez is close to signing a contract extension that would keep him in Cleveland through the 2032 season, when he turns 39.

Contract details and restructuring Jose Ramirez currently has three years and $69 million left on his seven-year extension signed in April 2022. The upcoming deal will add $106 million over the 2029-2032 seasons, restructuring his overall package into a seven-year, $175 million commitment that includes $70 million in deferred money.

This deferral strategy helps ease the immediate payroll burden for the Cleveland Guardians, a team known for operating on a tighter budget compared to big-market clubs.

A Cleveland legend stays home Jose Ramirez joined the organization (then the Indians) as an international free agent in 2009 at age 17. Over his career, he has posted a .279/.353/.504 slash line with 285 home runs and 287 stolen bases in 6,759 plate appearances. His defensive prowess at third base has helped him accumulate 57.6 bWAR, ranking fifth in franchise history.

Even at 33, Ramirez showed no signs of decline last season. He batted .283/.360/.503 with 30 homers and a career-high 44 steals in 673 plate appearances. His strong performance fueled the Guardians' push to the AL Central title and earned him a third-place finish in AL MVP voting.

This marks the third extension Ramirez will sign with Cleveland. His first was a five-year, $26 million deal (2017-2021) with club options. After outperforming that contract, he inked the 2022 extension worth $124 million in new money over five years.

Cleveland Guardians' strategy and Jose Ramirez's loyalty Unlike many star players traded before free agency, in the Cleveland Guardians' cost-conscious approach, Jose Ramirez has chosen to stay. The seven-time All-Star has repeatedly expressed his love for the city and team.